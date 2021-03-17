CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 (DHD#10) was notified that the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant was detected in a positive Wexford County case, the health department announced Wednesday afternoon.
It marks the first time the variant was identified in the health department's 10-county jurisdiction, according to a press release. The case was identified through routine active surveillance by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The individual tested positive in mid-February, so is no longer contagious, and is currently wintering out of state, according to the health department.
The variant B.1.1.7 appears to be more contagious, but so far there is no indication that it affects the clinical outcomes or disease severity compared to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that has been circulating across the United States for months, the release stated. However, a higher rate of transmission could increase the number of people who need to be hospitalized or who die due to COVID-19 should the new variant begin circulating widely in Michigan.
To date, the variant was identified in 50 states and jurisdictions in the U.S., with 616 cases in Michigan as of March 11, according to the health department.
“The identification of this more contagious variant in our area reminds us that we must continue to take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, staying six feet apart and avoiding indoor gatherings,” stated Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for the health department, in the press release.
“Anyone who has any symptoms or may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus, either here or during travel, should get tested and quarantine themselves,” she stated.
Important precautions to protect against COVID include:
• Get vaccinated for COVID-19 when available and eligible;
• Wear a mask covering your nose and mouth when around others;
• Stay six feet apart from others
• Wash hands often
• Ventilate indoor spaces
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, have been exposed to COVID-19 or recently have traveled, get tested. You can find testing locations at www.mi.gov/coronavirustest or by calling 211 or the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136, press 1.
For questions, email the health department at covid@dhd10.org. For more COVID-19 vaccine information, visit the department's website at www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine. To stay informed, sign up for our Public Health Alert at www.dhd10.org/subscribe.