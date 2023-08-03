Learning how to create works in stained glass was on the agenda for several folks enjoying the Pentwater Artisan Learning Center recently.
“We heard the Artisan Center is an awesome place to learn new things,” said Marsha Spidle of Florida.
While visiting family in Pentwater for a few weeks, she decided to join.
“You can really learn so much here,” she added.
Beth Anderson, Spidle's niece who ws visiting from Illinois, also decided to join. The pair were taught the basics of creating works in stained glass by Jennifer Lydey of Pentwater, who’s the lead mentor in that area of the Learning Center.
“I already finished my first project thanks to Jennifer, and now I’m helping Beth," Spidle said. "We’ll keep our first projects, but plan to donate others once we get better at this.”
And that’s one of several things that Artisan Center members can do with their completed works – either donate them to another nonprofit for its fundraising purposes, give them to someone in exchange for their donation to the PALC, keep them for personal use, or make them a personal gift to family or a friend.
On a recent day, Stephanie Emms of Pentwater was busy working on one of the items she’ll donate to the nonprofit Pentwater Junior Sailing Program for its fundraising purposes.
“I’ve never worked in glass before and have been doing it for two years. Jennifer Lydey guided me and is a wonderful lead mentor. I’m so proud of my work.”
Emms buys the glass and other needed materials, crafts it into a finished work, and donates it to the Pentwater Junior Sailing Program. It is a nonprofit program that raises funds for needed equipment, and scholarships. Its simple purpose is to help see that every child has an opportunity to sail. More information is found at pentwaterjrsailing.org.
Other PALC members are now busily working on projects that they’ll donate for the PALC's annual fundraiser during Pentwater’s Annual Fall Fest Arts and Crafts Show on Sept. 23 and 24 on the Village Green. Area artists showcase and sell their individual works at this popular annual event. And the PALC will be among them, with members displaying an assortment of creations in a variety of art mediums: woodworking, metalworking, painting, ceramics, weaving, basketmaking, and glass.
Attendees will be able to buy tickets that they drop into jars next to individual pieces they’d like to own. One ticket is drawn for each item, and each winning ticket holder gets to keep the piece. All proceeds go to support the PALC.
The Artisan Center is an 11,000-square-foot, well-equipped workspace next to Pentwater Public School that draws members from the surrounding area. It provides a safe environment for members to create, socialize, learn and share knowledge with others. Membership is $150 a year, and more information is found at https://pentwaterartisan.org/, or call 231.869.5323.