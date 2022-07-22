A Custer woman, who had been reported missing, was found Thursday evening at the bottom of a 75-foot ravine, safe but injured.
The woman was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for treatment of what authorities believe were non-life threatening injuries.
Mason County Sheriff deputies responded at 6:44 p.m. to an address in the 3400 block of East Wilson Road in Custer Township. The 58-year-old woman had been reported missing after a friend went to check on her, after not hearing from her for a couple of days. The friend found the woman’s car in the driveway with the door open.
Responding deputies searched the home and after finding no trace of the woman, called Deputy Ken Baum, K-9 officer, to the scene.
Baum’s partner, K-9 Diego, was alerted to an area in the yard and a track was started. Following a 10-minute track the pair found the woman at the bottom of the ravine. Authorities believe the woman may have been in the ravine for up to 24 hours after her fall.
Custer Fire Department was called to extricate the woman from the ravine. Darrell Crawford, Custer fire chief, said a stokes basket was used to bring the woman up from the ravine.
Crawford said the basket was tied to a winch on one of the fire trucks and firefighters hiked up the ravine with the basket to safely guide it up the steep incline. A line was also placed on the winch for firefighters to use as a guide for going up and down the ravine.
“It was definitely a team effort,” Crawford said. “But everyone worked together and it went as smoothly as it could have.”