Applicants now have until Thursday, March 23 to register for the 231 Food & Beverage Pitch Challenge, in which five finalists will receive $5,000 in business support services.
The original deadline of March 16 has been extended.
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has partnered with Greater Muskegon Economic Development, The Right Place and its partners in Mason, Lake, Mason, Oceana and Newaygo counties on this initiative to provide launch and business growth opportunities to small businesses specializing in food and beverage product development.
The in-person pitch competition will take place at the Muskegon Farmers Market on May 16.
This event is only open to businesses geographically located in Mason, Muskegon, Lake, Oceana or Newaygo counties.
Businesses interested in participating must complete an application before March 23 by visiting https://pmbc.connect.space/231-food-beverage-pitch-challenge/details.
Up to 10 selected applicants will be invited to pitch their business in the competition on May 16.
For more information, visit https://pmbc.connect.space/231-food-beverage-pitch-challenge/details or contact Kristi Lucas-Zimmerman, Economic Development Director for Mason County at (616) 970.8978 or zimmermank@rightplace.org.