VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College’s health occupations programs have two application deadlines quickly approaching.
The deadline to apply for the computed tomography (CT) and electroencephalogram (EEG) and neurodiagnostic programs is July 1. Applications are to be completed online for both programs and can be found at www.westshore.edu/academics/degree-programs/nursing-allied-health.
The CT program prepares students to sit for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT-CT) exam. A CT scan is a detailed X-ray that produces cross sectional images of the body’s internal structures that aids in the diagnosis of medical conditions. A CT technician operates CT equipment, administers contrast agents as ordered, and positions the patient so precise images are captured.
An individual must be certified in radiography, radiation therapy, sonography or nuclear medicine to be eligible to apply for the CT program.
The EEG/neurodiagnostic program prepares students to sit for the American Board of Registration of Electroencephalographic and Evoked Potential Technologists (ABRET) exam. EEG identifies electrical activity in the brain that aids in the diagnosis and treatment of headaches, seizures, strokes and comas. An EEG technician places electrodes to cranial surfaces and records an electroencephalogram.
For more information or, contact Shelley Boes, director of nursing and allied health, at rboes@westshore.edu.