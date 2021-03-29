Deputies from the Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 31-year-old Shelby man after he allegedly led them on a chase from Mason County to Oceana County
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole stated in a press release that a deputy initially pulled over the man on a traffic stop in the parking lot of Walmart in Pere Marquette Township for speeding at 9:10 p.m. Sunday.
Cole stated that as the deputy approached the man's vehicle, the man drove away.
The vehicle went from Walmart west to Pere Marquette Highway and then traveled south, Cole stated. It crossed the county line, and it eventually crashed into a ditch.
The deputy chased the suspect on foot, eventually capturing him.
The man is lodged in the Mason County Jail, and Cole stated he expects the man to be charged of fleeing and eluding and driving with a suspended license, third offense.
Cole noted that the man had three warrants for his arrest prior to the incident — one from Mason County for failure to appear, one from Oceana County for failure to appear and one from Newaygo County on a child support issue.