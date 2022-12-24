MANISTEE — First responders in Manistee and Benzie counties were dispatched for an ice rescue on Healy Lake Friday afternoon.
According to a press release from Manistee County Brian Gutowski, deputies were sent to the lake at 4:33 p.m. for a report of a snowmobile possibly having gone through the ice.
When deputies arrived, the missing snowmobile driver’s friend told them he saw the driver go out onto the lake and as he made a sweeping left turn, he lost sight of him. With weather conditions creating no visibility, the friend said that before visibility dropped, he thought the driver went through in a dark spot in the ice.
Deputies went to the other side of the lake where they made contact with members of the local fire department at the Healy Lake Campground.
“They advised that they could see the individual approximately 85 yards from shore and that he was still above the water,” Gutowski stated. “Norman Township Fire Department personnel then initiated an ice rescue operation. Rescuers from Norman Township were able to reach the victim but due to the weather and ice conditions, they were not able to bring the victim to shore.
“A short time later, an airboat from the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to assist with the rescue. The airboat was able to reach the victim and rescuers to safely bring them all to shore.”
The driver was taken to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, and “was reported to be awake and alert,” Gutowski said.
“Without the coordinated effort of all the agencies involved, this situation could have turned out very differently,” he stated. “(I) would like to remind everyone to be cautious of ice conditions and always ensure you operate your snowmobile in a safe manner.”
Deputies with both the Manistee and Benzie counties’ sheriff’s offices were assisted by first responders from the Clean, Maple Grove, Norman and Bear Lake townships fire departments and Frankfort Fire Station 4. Also assisting was the U.S. Coast Guard, MMR EMS and Manistee County Central Dispatch.