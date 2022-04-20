AMBER TWP. — Deputies of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office needed to use a stopping maneuver to stop an erratic driver with an medical emergency Wednesday evening near the intersection of South Quarterline Road and U.S. 10 in Amber Township.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Mason-Oceana 911 Central Dispatch received numerous calls of an erratic driver heading westbound on U.S. 10 near Walhalla, said Deputy Adam Claveau at the scene.

“I was able to get behind vehicle just east of Scottville,” Claveau said. “Observed the driving all over the roadway, up on the righthand shoulder, back toward oncoming traffic on U.S. 10 on the five-lane.

“Due to the safety of the public, and it is 5 o’clock in the afternoon so there’s a lot of traffic, we were able to do a PIT maneuver, stopping the vehicle from harming anyone else,” he said. “Then (we) immediately gave medical attention to him.”

Claveau didn’t have an age or hometown available at the scene of the incident, but it was a man. He was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital via Life EMS.

“Nobody got hurt,” Claveau said.

Sheriff Kim Cole was grateful for the actions of his deputies.

“Law enforcement officers are frequently asked to make split-second decisions that always will end with a favorable outcome. In this case, deputies located the vehicle in question and attempted a traffic stop, not knowing what the causation of the poor driving was,” Cole said. “I know a request was made for stop sticks, and (Michigan State Police troopers were) working to get up to assist with that.

“However, it’s my understanding the erratic driving was too great a danger to other motorists, so deputies initiated a PIT maneuver to bring the event to a successful ending.

“Everyday local law enforcement is tasked with difficult duties and everyday I’m awestruck with the professionalism they display. I’m honored to be able to wear the same uniform as them.”

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police Hart Post and members of the Scottville and Fountain Area fire departments.