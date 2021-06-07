The Mason County Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Patrol and Hamlin Fire Department responded to a water emergency on Hamlin Lake near the north shore’s sand dunes Saturday evening.
According to a press release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, a pontoon boat had a mechanical failure where it was going in circles. Because of the high winds and choppy water, the boat was taking on water. There were 16 people on the vessel.
Deputies were able to get alongside the boat and get it under control. All 16 passengers were loaded onto the sheriff’s boat as well as a boat from Hamlin Fire Department. They were transported to shore without injuries.