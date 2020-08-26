Two Mason County Sheriff deputies involved in a head-on crash at 9:36 p.m. Tuesday night and escaped without injury while three other persons involved in the accident received minor injuries.
Deputies in the patrol car, Austin Mendez, 25, who was driving the car, and Sgt. Mike Hanson, a passenger in the patrol car, were stopped in the left lane of eastbound U.S. 10 at Brye Road in Amber Township, waiting for the red light.
According to a news release from Sheriff Kim Cole, the deputies witnessed a 2006 Ford Crown Victoria, which was westbound on U.S. 10, run the red light and collide with a 2007 Chrysler 300, which was pulling off of Brye Road onto U.S. 10 with the green light.
Following the initial collision, the Ford struck the patrol car head-on. The driver of that car, a 56-year-old Scottville woman, received minor injuries. The driver of the Chrysler, a 30-year-old Manistee woman and her 27-year-old Manistee passenger, both received minor injuries. None of the injured were transported to the hospital.
Both vehicles involved in the initial collision received extensive damage while the patrol car received minor damage, Cole said. All those involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.
The 56-year-old Scottville woman driving the Ford Crown Victoria received a ticket for disregarding a red light by the sheriff's deputies. Cole said that the accident remains under investigation by his agency.
In addition to the state police, Life EMS ambulance and the Pere Marquette Fire Department, responded to the accident.