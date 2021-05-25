Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is widely available, District Health Department No. 10 is bringing it to the community through off-site vaccine clinics. These clinics are open to the public and no appointment is needed. All clinics will have Pfizer for people 12 and older and most will have Johnson & Johnson and Moderna for people 18 and older.
The following counties currently have off-site COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled:
Mason County:
• Wednesday, June 2, 2-6 p.m., Ludington High School
• Wednesday, June 9, noon-2 p.m., Caritas Food Pantry, Custer
• Wednesday, June 23, 9 a.m.-noon, Mason County District Library, Ludington
Crawford County:
• Wednesday, May 26, 2-7 p.m., Grayling High School Activity Center
• Wednesday, June 2, 2-7 p.m., Grayling Middle School Gymnasium
Lake County:
• Wednesday, May 26, noon-5 p.m., Baldwin Community School Library
• Wednesday, June 2, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Bread of Life Food Pantry, Baldwin
Manistee County:
• Tuesday, May 25, 1-3 p.m., Century Terrace/Harborview Apartments, Manistee
• Wednesday, May 26, 10a.m.-6:30 p.m., Little River Casino Resort, Manistee
Newaygo County
• Wednesday, May 26, June 9, June 30, 9 a.m.-noon, TrueNorth Food Distribution, Fremont
Oceana County:
• Wednesday, June 2, noon-5 p.m., Pentwater Public School Cafeteria, Pentwater
• Tuesday, June 22, July 13, Aug. 10, 4-7 p.m., New Era Farmer’s Market
Wexford County:
• Monday, May 31, 4-6 p.m., Cadillac News Track & Field Invitational
• Thursday, June 3, 3-5 p.m., United Methodist Church, Cadillac
• Wednesday, June 9, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Harbor View Apartments, Cadillac
• Friday, July 16, 5-7 p.m., Manton Truck Show
More off-site vaccine clinics will be added and announced each week.