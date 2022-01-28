District Health Department No. 10 is offering upcoming COVID-19 vaccine and flu-shot clinics in Mason County at the following times and locations:
• Monday, Feb. 7, 2-4 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.;
• Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2-4 p.m., Safe Harbor Credit Union. 5511 U.S. 10, Ludington; and,
• Thursday, Feb. 17, 2-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center of the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.;
“People are concerned about the stigma of getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at this stage of the pandemic,” said DHD10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes. “That shouldn’t be the case, because it’s never too late to get your first dose!”
The COVID-19 vaccine is free. The cost for the seasonal flu vaccine without insurance is $37. High-dose and preservative-free flu shots are available for $46. Please bring your insurance cards and your driver’s license with you.
Many health insurance plans cover the cost of flu vaccines. If not, DHD10 may be able to help through assistance programs.
All vaccine clinics have the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Modern COVID-19 vaccines as well as boosters for those eligible. Please bring your driver’s license and insurance ID cards. Minors must be accompanied by parents or legal guardians.
DHD#10 is also hosting COVID-19 and Flu vaccine clinics at various other locations throughout its jurisdiction. Find a clinic near you at www.dhd10.org/events or on Facebook.
Those interested in hosting a COVID-19 vaccine or testing clinic at their location can complete the registration form at https://bit.ly/3j52rSj.
To schedule their COVID-19 vaccine, booster dose and or flu shot, visit www.dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904. If no appointments are available, consider going to a pharmacy or your primary health care provider.
For those needing a COVID-19 test, DHD10 is hosting testing clinics at various locations throughout their jurisdiction. Find a testing site at www.dhd10.org/covid19-testing-clinics. COVID-19 testing also takes place at most pharmacies, urgent cares and primary healthcare provider’s office.