CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 issued guidance Thursday in a press release for accurate use of COVID-19 tests received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Postal Service.
The federal agencies announced the availability of the free at-home COVID-19 tests earlier this month. The local health department is encouraging those that receive the tests to allow for them to warm to the location they’re in after being shipped in the below-freezing outdoor temperatures.
According to the release, the tests should be performed in an environment where the temperature is between 59 and 86 degrees.
Once the test kits are received at a residence, DHD10 encourages people to bring it inside and allow it to sit in a room for at least two hours before opening it.
When the package is at room temperature, open it and perform the test according to the instructions.
“As long as the test line(s) appear as described in the instructions, you can be confident that the test is performing as it should,” the release from DHD10 stated. “If the line(s) do not appear in the correct location(s) and within the correct time as shown in the test instructions when you perform the test, then the results may not be accurate, and a new test is needed to get an accurate result.”
Every home address is able to order four free, at-home tests for COVID-19. According to the release, orders ship between seven to 12 days after ordering. Ordering can be done online at www.covidtests.gov.
Additional resources, insurance reimbursement for at-home kits and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s quarantine and isolations guidelines are also at the test link. DHD10 asks that positive at-home tests be reported at: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6055601/3a61f0729898.
According to the release, DHD10 does not offer COVID-19 testing and does not carry testing supplies at its offices. However, most area pharmacies perform COVID-19 testing and sell at-home testing kits.
For more information on COVID-19, visit www.dhd10.org/coronavirus.