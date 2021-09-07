Though marijuana is legal in Michigan for medical and recreational use, District Health Department No. 10 reminds residents it is not safe to use during pregnancy or breastfeeding.
The main chemical in marijuana is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a substance that can be passed from mother to baby during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Any kind of marijuana use, whether smoked, vaped or eaten, puts a baby at unnecessary risk of harm, as THC in any form is dangerous.
THC use while pregnant can decrease the amount of oxygen and nutrients that a baby receives, putting them at risk for low birth weight and premature birth, and can affect a baby's brain, making it harder for them to pay attention and learn as they get older.
Using THC while breastfeeding can also harm a baby’s brain and body. THC can remain in breast milk for long periods of time and can be passed and stored in a baby’s body fat and brain for weeks or even months.
“Pumping and dumping”, the technique of pumping breast milk and discarding it instead of feeding it to a child, does not work after using marijuana like it does with alcohol.
If someone in your home uses marijuana, make sure that it is locked up and not easily accessible to children. If a child accidentally ingests marijuana, call 911 or go to the emergency room right away.
Talk to your doctor if you are pregnant or breastfeeding and need help to stop using marijuana, or if you use marijuana for medical reasons, as there are other options to treat medical problems that would be safer for you and your baby. Other resources to help include:
- The National Parent Helpline: 1 (855) 427-2736
- Learn how to talk to your kids about substance use at www.talksooner.org
- Or find local recovery resources at www.mirecovery.info