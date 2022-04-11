District Health Department No. 10 announced that its COVID-19 testing clinic in Mason County will be closing on Friday "until further notice."

The department's COVID-19 testing clinics in Mecosta, Newaygo and Wexford Counties will be closed on Friday to observe Good Friday. In addition, the testing clinics in Kalkaska and Oceana Counties will be closed on Sunday, April 17 to observe Easter Sunday.

The Mecosta, Newaygo, and Wexford County testing clinics will reopen on Monday, April 18. The Kalkaska and Ocean County testing clinics will reopen on Tuesday, April 19. All other testing clinics will continue as scheduled.

For those wanting to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine, booster dose and/or flu shot, please visit www.dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904.

For those interested in hosting a COVID-19 vaccine or testing clinic at their location, please complete this registration form: https://bit.ly/3j52rSj.

For those needing a COVID-19 test, DHD10 is hosting testing clinics at various locations throughout its jurisdiction. Find a testing site near you at www.dhd10.org/covid19-testing-clinics. COVID-19 testing also takes place at most pharmacies, urgent cares, and your primary healthcare provider’s office. You can also find testing in neighboring counties on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website, https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98178_104699_104714-554722--,00.html.

DHD10 does not supply COVID-19 at-home tests; however, test kits are available at most pharmacies. Be sure to call your pharmacy ahead of time, as demand is high. You can also get at-home tests through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the United States Postal Service at https://www.covidtests.gov.

If you have a positive COVID-19 at-home test kit, please report it at https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6715540/Home-Test-Report.

Employers who would like to report a positive test result from a business or organization can do so at www.covidreporting@dhd10.org.

For more information on COVID-19, visit www.dhd10.org/coronavirus.