District Health Department No. 10 will no longer conduct individual-level contact tracing for positive COVID-19 cases in its 10-county jurisdiction, the department stated in a release.
DHD10’s decision follows an announcement from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services that it too would be discontinuing universal individual-level contact tracing, the release stated. It added that it is now up to each individual who tests positive for COVID-19 to notify any and all potential close contacts.
“The effort our staff has put in to perform contact tracing over the past two years has been enormous,” stated DHD10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes. “It is now time to empower the residents of our communities to take on this role and notify anyone they may have had close contact with while contagious.”
The health department will now focus on targeted identification, response and mitigation of COVID-19 clusters and outbreaks, especially for vulnerable populations and those associated with settings where people congregate such as long-term care facilities, group homes, schools, shelters and dormitories.
The redirection of public health resources to focus on outbreak venues and clusters was made to maximize public health outcomes in an environment of strained and limited staffing capacity, the release stated.
DHD10 will, however, continue sending secure text notifications via TigerConnect to individuals who test positive for COVID-19 within the department’s 10-county jurisdiction so that individuals can begin the process of notifying their close contacts. Individuals will receive a secure text message that reads as follows:
“This is District Health Department No. 10. We are following up regarding your recent COVID-19 test. If you are positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, stay home for five days. If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving and you are fever-free after five days, you can leave your house. Continue to follow strict mask wearing around others for an additional five days.”
The text message will then proceed to provide instructions for completing an online survey to help case investigators learn about where an individual may have contracted COVID-19. The text also has links to the DHD10 website with information about quarantine and isolation guidelines as well as the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. The text also provides a link where the individual can notify their close contacts anonymously, https://tellyourcontacts.org.
Jeannine Taylor, public information officer at DHD10, stated in the release that people who receives text notifications can contact the health department to confirm the authenticity of the messages, as phishing scams are a concern. To confirm a message about COVID-19 status, call (231) 305-8675 or email covid@dhd10.org.
For those needing a COVID-19 test, DHD10 is hosting testing clinics at various locations throughout their jurisdiction. Find a testing site at www.dhd10.org/covid19-testing-clinics. COVID-19 testing also takes place at most pharmacies, urgent care centers and primary healthcare provider’s offices.