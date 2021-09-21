CADILLAC – District Health Department No. 10 announced it received numerous calls and emails from people seeking a COVID-19 booster as well as reports of individuals going to local emergency rooms seeking a test for COVID-19.
The health department stated in a press release that individuals seeking a booster not call or email unless the individual falls within a category to receive a booster shot.
“We understand that people are anxious to receive a booster dose for increased protection against COVID-19 and its variants,” stated Kevin Hughes, health officer for the health department. “We ask for patience as the (Food and Drug Administration) and (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) make their final determinations on who should receive a booster dose and of which vaccine type.”
At this time, a COVID-19 booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna is only recommended for people who have:
• Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood;
• Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;
• Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;
• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome);
• Advanced or untreated HIV infection;
• Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response;
Anyone who meets these criteria can schedule a booster dose at www.dhd10.org/schedule or contact the health department at 888-217-3904 for assistance.
Recently, the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted to recommend the FDA grant emergency use authorization (EUA) for a Pfizer Comirnaty booster dose in individuals 65 and older, individuals at high risk for severe COVID-19 and healthcare workers, according to a release from the health department.
While the recommendation was given by the FDA, full approval has not yet been given, and it is anticipated that the FDA will make its decision in the coming days, the release stated. The committee did not vote in favor of approval of a booster dose for the full population.
Additionally, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet this week to discuss recommendations for COVID-19 booster doses in individuals 16 and older.
The health department also stated it is receiving reports from local healthcare providers that individuals not in need of medical attention, including students, are going to emergency departments to seek testing for COVID-19.
It is important to note that emergency rooms are not the appropriate place to go for walk-in COVID-19 testing, the release stated, unless you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms. Those symptoms can include difficulty breathing; chest pain and pressure; new confusion; pale, gray or blue-colored skin; lips or nail beds; or, the inability to wake up or stay awake.
Due to increased testing requirements by schools and employers, testing supplies are becoming increasingly limited. Consider checking with local pharmacies and Meijer locations for testing. You can also find testing sites in Michigan by calling the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 2) or their online Test Site Finder.