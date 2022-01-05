District Health Department No. 10 is looking for community partners that are interested in hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics at their businesses, organizations or community events.

“With COVID-19 infections remaining high, it is more important than ever that we continue providing convenient opportunities for residents to get tested and vaccinated,” said DHD10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes. “Help from our community partners will assist us in making sure everyone has access to vaccinations and testing. When our community partners engage in these efforts, our communities are more likely to partake in getting vaccinated and tested.”

All vaccine clinics will have the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines as well as boosters for those eligible. The Pfizer booster shot has been authorized and made available for those 16 and older. Hosting usually lasts one day, for a specified duration.

Those interested in hosting a COVID-19 vaccine or testing clinic at their location should complete the registration form at https://bit.ly/3j52rSj.

TESTING

For those needing a COVID-19 test, DHD10 is hosting testing clinics at various locations throughout the jurisdiction. Find a testing site at www.dhd10.org/covid19-testing-clinics. COVID-19 testing also takes place at most pharmacies, urgent cares and primary healthcare provider’s office.

DHD10 does not supply COVID-19 at-home tests, but test kits are available at most pharmacies. Call the pharmacy ahead of time, as demand is high. If you have a positive COVID-19 at-home test kit, please report it here https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6055601/3a61f0729898.

Employers are critical to understanding outbreaks. Employers who would like to report a positive test result from their business or organization should do so at covidreporting@dhd10.org.

For more information on COVID-19, visit www.dhd10.org/coronavirus.