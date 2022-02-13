Starting Monday, District Health Department No. 10 will shift away from daily COVID-19 case reporting and moving to a weekly report, beginning.
The weekly COVID-19 report will post each Monday afternoon or on Tuesdays in the event of a holiday, and will include COVID-19 case data and summaries from the previous Sunday-Saturday period.
“The decision to move to weekly reporting was made following the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ announcement that they are also scaling back on the number of days they report COVID-19 data,” stated DHD10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes. “After over two years of reporting case data on a daily basis, we felt the time was right to adjust to weekly reporting and reallocate some of our important resources to other public health programs.”
The health department said adjustments are being made to its data dashboard as well, including moving away from reporting on contact tracing and adding a seven-day average of cases for the district and for each county. The dashboard will also reflect breakthrough cases as well as smaller updates to make readability easier and more user-friendly.
“As we move toward the weekly reporting of COVID-19 cases, we want to highlight that it is still important to get tested and vaccinated,” Hughes stated. “COVID-19 is still a very real threat, and we must still prioritize the pathways to protect our residents.”
For those wanting to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine, booster dose or flu shot, please visit www.dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904.
Those interested in hosting a COVID-19 vaccine or testing clinic should complete the registration form at https://bit.ly/3j52rSj.
For those needing a COVID-19 test, DHD10 is hosting testing clinics at various locations throughout their jurisdiction. Find a testing site near you at www.dhd10.org/covid19-testing-clinics.
Positive COVID-19 results from at-home test kit should be reported at https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6715540/Home-Test-Report.
For more information on COVID-19, visit www.dhd10.org/coronavirus.