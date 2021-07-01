Starting next week, District Health Department No. 10 is transitioning all COVID-19 vaccine clinics into the regularly scheduled immunization clinics held at each health department location.
Individuals wanting a COVID-19 vaccine can still schedule online at www.dhd10.org/schedule. Click on the schedule link in your county and then select a date in bold and continue to follow the prompts. Please note that immunization clinics are scheduled differently at each of the 10 District Health Department No. 10 offices. Walk-ins are welcome but scheduling is preferred. If you do not have access to a computer, smartphone, or the internet, call 888-217-3904 for assistance.
All District Health Department No. 10 locations will be closed on Monday, July 5, to observe the Fourth of July holiday.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, go to www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine.