Beginning the week of Jan. 2, 2022, District Health Department No. 10 will update the hours of operation at the ongoing COVID-19 testing clinic at the Oceana County Council on Aging in Hart.

Updated testing hours are as follows:

• Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.

• Tuesdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

• Thursdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

COVID-19 testing is provided by Honu Management Group and is free to the public. It is necessary for individuals to register with Honu prior to receiving COVID-19 testing, and they can pre-register before arriving to any testing clinic. Pre-registration links are listed below for each clinic location.

The Hart clinic is in cooperation with the Oceana County Council on Aging, 4250 W. Tyler Road, Hart.

Pre-registration is available at https://honumg.info/oceana.

For Mason County, the clinic is in cooperation with Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and the City of Ludington, and is held at Harbor View Marina, 400 S. Rath Ave. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Pre-registration is available at https://honumg.info/hvmarina.

The clinic is closed Dec. 31.

Additional information

All COVID-19 testing clinics are first-come, first-served.

Please do not line up early prior to clinic times. Please stay in your vehicles and someone will come to you for paperwork and testing.

All clinics end promptly at the time stated or when capacity is reached (capacity is reached when the number of cars in line meets the clinic’s ability to perform testing during clinic hours).

COVID-19 testing is free and no ID or insurance is required.

Clinics offer rapid antigen testing with results typically available within 30-60 minutes, and PCR testing with results typically available within 72 hours.

If you test positive for COVID-19, you will receive a text message from DHD10 asking to complete a survey so case investigation and contact tracing can begin.

Do not contact the offsite testing location with questions or concerns as they are only donating the space. For questions on test results, call Honu at 866-809-8282

For all other COVID-19 questions or concerns, call (231) 305-8675 or email covid@dhd10.org

If you need a COVID-19 vaccine, booster or a flu shot, go to www.dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904.