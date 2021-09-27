District Health Department No. 10 is helping communities prepare for the upcoming flu season by offering flu vaccines to children, adults and seniors, according to a press release.

According to the release, flu season is unpredictable, and with COVID-19 still spreading, it is important to receive an annual flu shot.

This year, DHD10 will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine along with the flu vaccine. In Mason County, DHD10 is hosting flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the following times and locations:

• From 9:30 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Tallman Lake Senior Center, 6765 E Marshall Road, Fountain

• From 1 to 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Free Soil Senior Center, 8480 N Democrat St., Free Soil

• From 9 to 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 8, at Scottville Senior Center, 140 S Main St., Scottville

• From 1 to 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8, at Ludington Senior Center, 308 S Rowe St., Ludington

The cost for the seasonal flu vaccine without insurance is $37. High dose and preservative-free flu shots are available for $46. The COVID-19 vaccine is free. Those who receive a shot need to bring an insurance cards and a driver’s license.

Many health insurance plans now cover the cost of flu vaccines. If not, DHD10 may be able to help through Vaccines for Children (VFC) or other programs. DHD10 can bill the following: Medicare, Medicare Health Plans, Medicaid, Medicaid Health Plans, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Blue Care Network, Priority Health, McLaren Commercial, ASR, United Health Care and TRICARE with an insurance card present at the time of appointment. It is important to be aware of your insurance benefit rules.

Please note that Medicare can only be billed for flu, pneumococcal or PCV13 shots, and the Blue Care Network excludes Mercy-partnered plans.

If you are unable to attend one of the scheduled clinics, you can call 888-217-3904 to schedule your flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine at our office. For more information on the flu, visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/index.htm.