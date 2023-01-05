See a turkey in the wild? Let the Michigan Department of Natural Resources know.

The DNR is in the process of conducting its annual winter turkey observations, which take place until the end of the month. The public is being asked to help by reporting turkey sightings online at www2.dnr.state.mi.us/ORS/Survey/11.

The online report form asks for participants’ names and email addresses, with entry fields for county and town where turkeys are spotted. It offers a space to enter coordinates and it also includes a map, along a description space for people who are unsure of exactly where they saw the birds.

Adam Bump, upland game bird specialist for the DNR’s Wildlife Division, told the Daily News on Thursday that data from reported sightings is used to keep track of trends and changes in the turkey population statewide.

“Winter turkey counts are a traditional method the DNR has used historically to help monitor turkeys in the state,” Bump said. “The winter turkey survey has been around in various forms for a long time, and the public has been asked to participate for years.”

The turkey observations are important for a few reasons. One factor is the popularity of turkey hunting.

“They’re one of our more popular game species, so when you’re hunting a population, it’s important to keep track of it,” Bump said.

The data collection also helps ensure populations don’t fluctuate too drastically. Bump said there’s a great deal of interest in both “maintaining hunting opportunities” and “keeping populations healthy.”

The area’s turkey population has ebbed and flowed historically, according to Bump. Turkeys were in the region prior to European settlement, but suffered population declines due to unregulated hunting and habitat loss.

The species was reintroduced, and the DNR states on its website that the reintroduction of the species is “one of the greatest wildlife conservation stories.” But Michigan, like other states, tries to be vigilant about keeping an eye on numbers.

So far there’s been no definitive sign of a sharp decline in the state’s turkey population, but numbers have dropped in other states. Bump said observational data is needed to make sure DNR officials have the most up-to-date information possible.

“We’ve been seeing populations declining in the U.S.,” he said. “In Michigan we think the population is relatively stable, but we’re concerned because other states are seeing loss. We want to make sure we’re on top of it if we start seeing that in Michigan.”

Assistance from the public in tracking wild turkeys is critical to the DNR’s data-collection processes, as it bolsters the reach and scope of observation efforts.

“The use of the public to collect information on wildlife can increase the data available to the DNR beyond what we can accomplish with our own staff,” Bump said. “Using various monitoring techniques can enhance our knowledge of turkey abundance and distribution. … Knowledge of turkey abundance helps ensure turkey populations are maintained and helps inform harvest regulations.”

The idea behind the winter observation is that, when the weather gets colder, turkeys huddle up in clusters, which makes them easier to spot.

“In the winter turkeys tend to group together,” he said, “and those larger groups, along with snowy conditions and more field use by turkeys, make turkeys more visible.”

Snow isn’t essential, though — which is lucky considering the damp, wet conditions the area has seen lately — and Bump said snow-sharpened visibility is a “side benefit.”

Data is collected for only one month to minimize chances of the same birds being counted multiple times.

“The shorter time frame gives you less chance that people are recounting the same birds in a different location,” Bump said, adding, “It all just depends on our ability to collect information … and the availability of people to be able to do it.”