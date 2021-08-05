LOGAN TWP. — A Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer assisted in the rescue of a injured Hudsonville man in the Whiskey Creek area in Logan Township Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the DNR, dispatchers in Lake County received a emergency call from a man who said he fell and broke his back at around 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, but because of the location of the man, the call didn’t last very long.

The length of the call was so short that it didn’t allow for the dispatch center to track the location of it. According to the release, deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office worked to determine who owned the phone number.

DNR conservation officer Josiah Killingbeck was on patrol when he heard about the distress call, according to the release. Working with law enforcement, Killingbeck learned the number belonged to a 75-year-old Hudsonville man. The man’s son told police his dad went to Logan Township to prepare tree stands for the upcoming deer hunting season. The son said his dad’s truck should be parked alongside the road.

“Whether you are hunting, hiking or trail riding you should always share your plans with a family member or friend,” stated Lt. Joe Molnar of the DNR Law Enforcement Division in the release. “In the plan, you should list where you are going to be and when you expect to return. You should also include any alternate locations you may be at, in case weather or other conditions change your plans. Sharing this information could be the difference between life and death if you are injured and cannot call for help.”

Killingbeck went to the location and discovered tire tracks on a two-track road heading east. He followed the tracks to an unmarked road. At 9:39 p.m., Killingbeck found the man’s parked, red GMC pickup truck.

The location is very remote. The GPS system in Killingbeck’s truck was not providing road names for the area and he had no cellphone service.

“I had Report All Poaching dispatch take the GPS coordinates from my radio and give them to Mason (Oceana Central) Dispatch to assist in getting other resources into the area,” Killingbeck stated in the release.

He then began searching the area surrounding the truck and found a faint walking path going north, according to the release. Soon afterward, he found a set of footprints on a dirt bike trail. Killingbeck had been told the man should be off the west side of the trail.

Killingbeck began calling out for the man through the woods. He heard nothing back until he got to about 50 yards from him, when he heard the man’s voice calling out weakly.

At 9:53 p.m., nearly 11 hours since he fell, the man was found at the base of a large oak tree, lying on his right side, according to the release. A tree stand was on the ground, just above the man’s head.

The man told Killingbeck he was about 30 feet above the ground attempting to get the tree stand out of the oak, when he grabbed a dead branch and fell. He told Killingbeck he could not call for help sooner because he did not have cellphone service, according to the release.

More emergency support began to arrive in the area. A Michigan State Police trooper helped direct personnel to the place where Killingbeck was attending to the man. An initial inspection found no obvious fractures or open tissue injuries, according to the release.

At 11:30 p.m., the man was carried out of the woods on a backboard, complaining of significant pain in his lower back, buttocks and right shoulder, leg and knee. He was airlifted to a trauma center for treatment of his injuries, according to the release.

The Daily News reached out to Lt. Molnar about the condition of the man as well as other assisting agencies, but did not receive answers by presstime.