Interest among sports and recreational fishing interests in Michigan remains high concerning a proposed update to the 2020 federal consent decree governing tribal fishing rights in Michigan.
Monday, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources added a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) page to its website providing answers on a dozen questions.
The link to the FAQ page can be found online at https://www.michigan.gov/dnr/managing-resources/fisheries/tribal/2000
Here are a few FAQ selections from the DNR Page:
• If gill nets kill indiscriminately, why would the state agree to their use in new areas?
Every gill net does not catch every fish that swims. Under the proposed decree, gill nets could be used as a tool to harvest fish selectively based on the size of net used, time of year, depth and location it is fished.
The proposed consent decree’s regulations would encourage gill nets to be used in ways that minimize or eliminate bycatch – catching species that are not targeted by the fisher. There would also be limits to the amount of bycatch that can be taken and prohibitions on selling many species of fish that may occasionally be caught as bycatch.
The use of gill nets by tribal fishers under the regulations of the proposed consent decree would have no impact on the recreational fishery that targets “silver fish.” The increased areas where tribal fishers could use gill nets would be relatively small. Gill nets are set on the bottom and the vast majority of the catch would be lake trout or lake whitefish, both of which are subject to strict monitoring and harvest limits.
Gill nets are routinely used by fisheries agencies and consulting firms as a primary way of sampling fish populations. If their use in the Great Lakes was always destructive, they would not be used. In addition, the state has had to abandon gill net surveys for salmon because not enough fish could be caught in the gill nets to index a population or collect meaningful amounts of biological data.
Lastly, the state is not in a position to dictate to the tribes what gear they use to catch their allocated share. The tribes desire to fish with gill net because it is a traditional gear type, and it is an inexpensive gear to use and can be fished from smaller boats.
During negotiations, compromise is inevitable. Taking the position that no new areas would be available to fish with gill nets was not a viable option, as it would have made it impossible to reach agreement on a new proposed decree with the other parties. Likewise, it was never an option to simply continue the 2000 Consent Decree in perpetuity. That decree was outdated, inflexible and an unacceptable solution to every government seated at the table.
· Under the proposed decree, would there be new opportunity for gill net fishing in the Little River Band Zone?
The Little River Band successfully negotiated for the use of gill nets in their zone within Lake Michigan (Arcadia to Grand Haven) as part of the 2000 Consent Decree. In the 2000 Consent Decree, the tribe had the ability to fish with two operations up to 6,000 feet of gill net for each operation since the year 2015. Even though the Little River Band chose not to deploy that effort during the term of the 2000 Consent Decree, the opportunity to do so still existed.
In the proposed consent decree, the state and the Little River Band have agreed to regulations that could result in a best practices model for other areas of the Great Lakes where a commercial fishery operates alongside popular recreational fisheries. Under the proposed decree there would be active, coordinated public education campaigns to inform people of the importance of Tribal commercial fishing and the detailed plans for its execution. There would be voluntary reporting of GPS coordinates of nets, and closures during peak periods in some locations to avoid recreational conflict.
Planning meetings would also occur before the fishing season begins to allow discussions among all resource users to ensure that commercial and recreational fishing can coexist with little to no conflict.
· How were sportfishing groups involved in negotiations, and did those groups get removed?
Beginning in fall 2019 through June 2022, representatives from the state negotiating team regularly met with attorneys and representatives from the amicus groups. These groups represented the interests of recreational anglers during negotiations. They were involved during negotiations in discussions about: the management framework for lake trout and lake whitefish; information sharing; allocation; closed areas; management of other species; and stocking, net marking and gear usage in the Little Traverse Zone, Bays de Noc zone, western Lake Superior, the Little River Zone and the Bay Mills Zone.
The parties and amicus groups were bound by a confidentiality agreement, which was necessary for productive talks. When the amicus groups sought to intervene and obtain party status in the negotiations, they violated the terms of the confidentiality agreement. All the parties involved — tribal governments, the state government and the federal government — agreed that a violation of the confidentiality agreement occurred. As a result of that action, the state could no longer share confidential information with the amicus groups.
In-person negotiations continued into August of 2022, and the state did not exclude the amicus groups from any discussions. The groups did not approach the state to provide any input or feedback during those negotiations. These groups have had a chance to file objections to the proposed decree with the court, and the parties will have a chance to formally respond to their objections by early March 2023.