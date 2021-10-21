Donate to children in need through Operation Christmas Child

Operation Christmas Child is an international ministry that delivers shoeboxes filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies to children around the world through its Samaritan’s Purse program.

There are local opportunities to participate in the program in the local area. Boxes are accepted Nov. 15-22 in order to make it to children in time for Christmas.

Fill any shoebox with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. Consider one “wow” gift like a stuffed animal or deflated ball and air pump, then continue with things a child might like to receive at Christmas. Also, in many countries if the child does not have basic school supplies like pencils and paper, they can’t go to school, so these items are highly encouraged. Individually packaged bar soap, toothbrushes, hand towels and washcloths are also treasured by the children. No liquids are allowed, not even toothpaste.

After filling a shoebox, log onto the Samaritan’s Purse website and fill out a label. There is a $9 shipping fee for each box. Visit www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations to locate a local drop-off center in Oceana County or surrounding areas.

Visit www.samaritanspurse.org/occ to learn more, to donate to the ministry, to make the $9 donation and fill out a label to ship and track your shoebox or you can fill a shoebox remotely online. Local representatives are available to come to area churches or groups to discuss this beautiful ministry more. For more information please contact the local outreach volunteer at mr.perigard@gmail.com or at (231) 721-1352.

The program began in the early ’90s with a request to fill shoeboxes with gifts for children in war-torn Bosnia. Since 1993, millions of children in hundreds of countries and territories have received shoebox gifts. In addition to millions of shoebox packers, a network of more than 15,000 volunteers work year-round to carry out the project. In 2020, more than 9.1 million shoebox gifts were collected worldwide.

The 2021 goal is to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach an additional 9.7 million children. The shipping cost for the shoeboxes also contains information about the 12-lesson discipleship program called the Greatest Journey, through which children learn about Jesus. Upon completion of the program, kids receive a certificate and colorfully illustrated New Testament in their own language.

For general inquiries, email occinfo@samaritan.org.