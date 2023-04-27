VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College is hosting an exhibition of artist Dorothy Anderson Grow’s works, titled "Etchings: Escaping the Frame." The exhibition will be presented at the college’s Manierre Dawson Gallery.
The exhibition opens on Thursday, May 4, and runs through Aug. 4. The opening reception will be held on Thursday, May 4 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the gallery. For this exhibition reception, a mac-and-cheese bar will be presented, free and open to the public.
As an artist, Grow makes intaglio etching prints. She finds inspiration from many sources including her own drawings, three-dimensional abstract objects, and personal photographs. She uses a multi-step process that includes digital and analogue technologies. She transfers her images to digital formats, manipulates them using a variety of software, and then transfers them onto etching plates. Although the initial prints are two-dimensional, she then transforms them into three-dimensional standing and hanging forms. Her finished works are the result of multiple layers built upon each original etching print.
“Dorothy’s works are a delightful marriage of digital and analogue media,” said curator and art professor Eden Ünlüata-Foley. “Her works challenge our notions of traditional and contemporary media, reminding us that digital and analogue technologies are not mutually exclusive but in the right hands can be very powerful tools of expression. With this exhibition the College continues to support new and innovative art practices by artists.”
Grow currently works and resides in Traverse City. She earned her bachelor's degree in arts from Baylor University and an MFA from Michigan State University. After working for many years as an art educator, she moved to Traverse City and has been an active member of the arts community there.
For more information on the artist, visit her website at https://dorothyandersongrow.com.