Downtown Ludington is inviting local nonprofit organizations to participate in the June 9 Love Ludington Street Party in the downtown district. Participating organizations must provide an activity or game for children/families during this evening event, and space is limited.
The Love Ludington Street Party serves as the kickoff of Love Ludington Weekend, filled with fun events that celebrate the City of Ludington’s 150th Anniversary. Running races, historic home tours and more will commemorate this momentous occasion throughout the weekend.
The streets of Downtown Ludington will be closed for the June 9 street party that will include live music, bounce houses, food fare and a celebratory fireworks display. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. in the area near Legacy Plaza at Ludington Avenue and James Street. The Ludington High School band will get the party started (6-6:30 p.m.), followed by local band Whiskey Rebels, who will perform from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Headlining the main stage is California’s No. 1 dance band, Pop Vinyl, who will perform from 7:30-9:30 p.m., just ahead of the fireworks display planned over downtown.
To express interest in participating and providing an activity at the event, fill out the https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScee6fIl_qNw98TmhiSrVfLIGt7wMuIDYNIMt3MQKvJbd5PVw/viewform
For a complete list of sesquicentennial events, visit www.ludington150.com. The Love Ludington Street Party is presented by OxyChem.