The Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is seeking enthusiastic and passionate volunteers to readily assist tourists with information on resources and attractions in Mason County.
“This is such an important role to play in our community, as our volunteers are some of the first faces visitors see and interact with when they arrive in Ludington,” said Brandy Miller, executive director of the Ludington Area CVB, said about volunteering. “We want everyone who visits Mason County to feel welcomed and informed of the amazing assets this area has to offer.”
Volunteers can expect to have a weekly shift and will receive a brief training on area events, trip itineraries and the 2023 Pure Ludington Destination Guide. These will be helpful tools for visitors who are planning a trip to Ludington or tourists who are stopping by the visitors center.
Those who are interested in volunteering should contact Kathy Fisher at (231) 845-7018 or (231) 233-7361.