The Ludington Department of Public Works announced that Madison Street between Ludington Avenue and First Street will be under construction starting on Wednesday, May 5.
The street will be closed to thru traffic. Residents who live or own property within the construction area will have limited access to the Madison Street side of their properties. Residents in they area are asked to place their refuse in the alley or the closest open street on your regularly scheduled day by 7 a.m. until construction is complete. Construction is scheduled to be complete by the evening of May 6.
There will be no on-street parking during construction. The DPW suggests parking on the side streets or in the alleys if possible.
The project consists of the removal of the top layer of asphalt, replacing the pavement and lane striping. Ludington DPW Superintendent Joe Stickney said the hope is to have the project completed and open to traffic within two days, weather permitting.
The general contractor for the project is Reith-Riley Construction.
For more information, contact Stickney at (231) 843-2873.