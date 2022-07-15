The Mason County Historical Society hosted a dedication of the latest area sculpture, "Driving Force" near the Loomis Street Boat Ramp in Ludington Thursday evening. The sculpture features the 14,000-pound propeller from the SS City of Midland 41. The sculpture is one of three maritime-related works at the location and is a part of the Mason County Sculpture Trail. The sculpture was donated by the family of Don Clingan and Lake Michigan Carferry. The sculpture was designed and fabricated by employees of the SS Badger. It was installed in 2021.
Russ Miller photos