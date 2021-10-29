VICTORY TWP. — The Michigan Occupational Administrative Council (MODAC) chose the Early Childhood Summit team as the most outstanding for the work that has been done to bring high quality early childhood professional development to the region.
The team, made up of Lisa Morley of West Shore Community College; Brenda Vronko and Sara Jeruzal from the West Shore Educational Service District; Crystal Park and Terri Lyttle from Great Start to Quality; and Melanie Hargreaves of Small Wonders Childcare was recognized at the annual Trends in Occupational Studies conference. Held virtually Oct. 21 to 22, the conference is for Michigan Community College educators.
Each year at the Trends conference, one team is recognized for their efforts with internal and/or external associates, demonstrating leadership and teamwork to impact learning, student performance and outcomes. The team plans and hosts an Early Childhood Summit annually. The format is typically a keynote speaker followed by breakout sessions, promoting strategies and giving training to early childhood development professionals.
WSCC Professor of Early Childhood Education Lisa Morley leads the team. “It takes a group effort to make a difference in a child’s life. Now, more than ever, we need to be collaborating on policies and best practices.”
Those interested in learning more about the Early Childhood Summit can visit childready.org/about.