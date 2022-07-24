SCOTTVILLE — The Scottville Police Department arrested a 33-year-old East Lake man following a chase that began early Saturday morning, according to a press release.
Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy stated that the chase began at 2:02 a.m., Saturday, when a motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S. 31, and deputies for the Mason County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop the driver.
Deputies were able to radio officers of the department about the motorcyclist, Murphy stated.
“Scottville officers were able to locate the motorcycle traveling east on First street near Reinberg Avenue,” Murphy stated. “Scottville officers attempted to make a stop on the motorcycle and the motorcycle took off at very high rate of speed through the streets of Scottville.
“The driver of the motorcycle eventually attempted to hide the motorcycle and conceal himself in a camper at the intersection of Reinberg and Broadway,” Murphy stated.
The driver, Ryan Lee Pratte, was located, arrested and lodged in the Mason County Jail. Pratte was arraigned in 79th District Court by Judge John Middlebrook Sunday on a felony count of fleeing a police officer third degree and a felony count of fleeing a police officer fourth degree, according to online records of the court.
A $5,000, 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause conference was scheduled for Aug. 3, according to the court records.
"This was a very dangerous situation for everyone involved,” Murphy stated. “I’m happy officers from the Mason County Sheriff’s Officerand the Scottville Police Department (were) able to resolve this situation safely, and I'm glad no one was hurt in the process."