The Manistee and Muskegon conservation districts were among several agencies to receive grant funds from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) for stream cleanup and monitoring.
EGLE on Thursday announced 26 grants totaling $97,681 for local governments and nonprofit organizations through the Michigan Clean Water Corps (MiCorps) program.
The MiCorps Volunteer Stream Cleanup Program provides grants to local units of government to clean and improve Michigan waterways. Local governments often partner with nonprofits or other volunteer groups for the cleanups, which include removal of trash and other manmade debris from streams and stream banks.
The cleanup grant program began in 1998 and is funded by fees from the sale of Michigan’s specialty water quality protection license plates, available from the Secretary of State’s Office. The local governments selected to receive cleanup funding in 2023 are:
• Benzie Conservation District, $1,098;
• Branch Conservation District, $1,35;
• City of Ann Arbor, $4,580;
• City of Cheboygan, $4,999;
• City of Flint, $3,731;
• City of Lansing, $4,944;
• Grand Traverse Conservation District, $2,867;
• Muskegon Conservation District, $3,633;
• Newaygo Conservation District, $5,000;
• Van Buren Conservation District, $2,877;
• Joseph Conservation District, $1,865.
The MiCorps Volunteer Stream Monitoring Program provides grants to enable local governments and nonprofits to conduct volunteer-based water quality and stream habitat monitoring through benthic macroinvertebrate surveys and habitat assessments. Three types of monitoring grants are available. Startup grants get groups started with learning and planning, implementation grants fund the first two years of official monitoring, and maintenance grants help groups that are already monitoring replace equipment and continue their program.
The organizations selected to receive funding in 2023 are:
Startup gant
• Wexford Conservation District, $4,990
Implementation grants
• Gogebic Conservation District; Black River Watershed Stream Monitoring, $19,490;
• Muskegon Conservation District; Mona Lake Watershed Monitoring Program, $14,009;
Maintenance grants
• Berrien Conservation District, $1,981;
• Friends of the Rouge, $2,000;
• Friends of the Shiawassee River, $2,000;
• Grass River Natural Area Inc., $1,254;
• Kalamazoo Nature Center, $2,000;
• Manistee Conservation District, $2,000;
• Muskegon River Watershed Assembly, $1,999;
• Joseph Conservation District, $1,976;
• The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay, $1,999;
• Tip of the Mitt, $2,000;
• Two Forks Conservancy, $1,039;
• Van Buren Conservation District, $2,000;
MiCorps was established in 2004 by EGLE to engage the public in collecting water quality data for use in water resources management and protection programs. MiCorps is administered for EGLE by Michigan State University Extension, in partnership with the Michigan Lakes and Streams Association and Huron River Watershed Council.