Emanuel Lutheran Church of Ludington distributed a total of $20,000 in scholarship awards for the 2021-22 academic year to one resident of Mason County and 18 members of the church.

According to the press release from the church, the scholarships are renewable for undergraduate and graduate/professional education while the scholarship trust requirements are maintained; yearly applications must be submitted.

The Emanuel Lutheran Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a Mason County resident whose career goal is obtaining an occupational degree or certificate. Awarding these scholarships to non-Emanuel members is a mission goal of the church to share its blessings with the community.

Laney Brynelsen, a 2021 graduate of Mason County Central, will be continuing her education at West Shore Community College to pursue an associate’s degree in graphic media management and marketing. Brynelsen was awarded a scholarship of $1,000 in pursuit of this goal.

Eighteen Emanuel members were each awarded $1,000 for a full-time scholarship, potentially renewable throughout their education, from the Sahlmark Scholarship Trust Fund. Preference is given to those candidates pursuing an education that will prepare them for a church-related vocation and/or who are attending an Evangelical Lutheran Church in America College (ELCA) or an ELCA seminary. This scholarship was established by Joseph Sahlmark, a former member of the church, in 1967 to honor the memory of Ester E. Sahlmark.

The Sahlmark Scholarship awardees are:

• Leah Cutler, who will be completing her senior year at Ferris State University and earning a bachelor’s degree in social work, along with an internship at Spectrum Health;

• Samuel Cutler, who is attending Ferris State University and completing an associate’s degree in HVAC engineering;

• Breanne Dalm, who is attending Grand Valley State University, is studying for a master’s degree in school guidance counseling;

• Charlotte Glanville, who is attending Northwestern University in Illinois studying biomedical engineering;

• Jack Glanville, who is studying political science and will be a junior at the University of Michigan;

• Megan Gould, who is studying criminology and disabilities in society and will be a junior at the University of Florida.

• Calvin Irelan, who is studying accounting and will be a sophomore at Wayne State University.

• Jacob Irelan, who is a 2021 Ludington High School graduate, and he will be attending Madonna University to study environmental science or engineering.

• Kate Kirby, who will be a senior at GVSU studying film and video with a minor in digital studies;

• Kennedy Kirby, who will be a senior at GVSU studying communication science and disorders.

• Rune Kirby, who will be a senior at Tufts University and is studying psychology;

• Luke Kolb, who will be a sophomore at Lansing Community College and completing his associate’s degree in accounting;

• Max Kline, who will be a sophomore at the University of Michigan and is studying electrical engineering;

• Erin Maltbie, who will be a senior at Michigan Sate University with a major in kinesiology, a minor in public health with the goal of entering a physicians assistant program;

• Abby Millspaugh, who will be a junior at GVSU and studying allied health science, pre-physicians assistant;

• Aubrey Pomorski, who will be a sophomore at Valparaiso University and studying civil engineering with an environmental engineering minor;

• William Rivet, who will be a senior at Michigan Technological University and is studying mechanical engineering; and,

• Zoee Zatarga, who will be a sophomore at Olivet University and is studying medical biology.

The Emanuel Lutheran Scholarship may be awarded annually to one or more individuals who have demonstrated commitment to Emanuel Lutheran Church by past and present involvement in activities such as Vacation Bible School, being a Sunday School teacher, participating in the music program (choir or instrumental accompaniment), youth group, etc. The scholarship for 2021-22 is awarded to Pomorski. Valparaiso is an independent institution owned and operated by The Lutheran University Association. Pomorski has been awarded $1,000 for the Emanuel Lutheran Scholarship.

Reverend Domingo “Mic” Shriver is the pastor of Emanuel Lutheran Church and Grace Episcopal Church. Scholarship committee members are Dr. Sonja Siewert, Dr. Bill Anderson, Dick Falk and Rich Kirby.