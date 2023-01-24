The Mason County Board of Commissioners and FiveCAP announce the availability of home repair loans for Mason County homeowners.

The Mason County Emergency Repair Program is a deferred payment loan to eligible homeowners to make needed repairs to their homes. The goal is to improve the houses of low- to medium-income residents through a 0% interest deferred loan.

Deferred loans will only have to be repaid — in full one lump sum — if the homeowner refinances or sells the home, or upon transfer or ownership convenance, voluntary or involuntary. The possibility of loan deferral continuation may be allowed if heirs are income eligible and reside in property as a main residence.

The maximum loan amount is $40,000. All loans in excess of $2,499 will result in a lien/mortgage being placed with Mason County on the property.

This program is not a remodeling program. Eligible emergency repairs include repairs or restoration activities necessary to control or arrest the effects of conditions that pose an imminent threat to the health and safety of the household.

Eligible repairs include fixes to furnaces, well/septic systems, plumbing, drain system hook-up, ADA ramps, electrical, or roofs. All other items will be considered.

Household income eligibility must be at or below 80% of the area median income, based on household size. For example, a the cutoff for a four-person household is $57,200.

To apply, ownership documents must be provided for the property along with proof of current paid property taxes and house insurance, income documents, as

well as the name, birth date and Social Security numbers for all residents of the household.

The home may not be in mortgage arrears or in foreclosure.

Contractors must be licensed and insured.

Approval of services is based on CDBG program eligibility criteria, health and safety, and cost effectiveness of service. All awards must be approved by the Mason County Review Board.

For more information or to apply, contact FiveCAP at 302 N. Main St. in Scottville, (231) 757-3785.

The Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination because of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, familial status, and disability.