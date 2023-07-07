Pentwater studio EnerG Fitness and Four Directions Alchemy are hosting a Sound Bath paired with Restorative Yoga at 5:30 p.m. July 24 at EnerG Fitness’ Pentwater location.
Sarah Domin, Sound and Energy Healer and owner/operator of Four Directions Alchemy in Ludington, will use sound tools to lead participants into relaxation. Amanda Jagniecki, 200 Registered Yoga Teacher, will guide participants in and out of different restorative poses.
Sound tools that will be used include: Tibetan singing bowls, wind gong, rain stick, rattle, ohm tuning forks, brass bell, titanium quartz bell, quartz singing bowls, and a drumming sound track.
Restorative yoga postures are set up on the floor, supported by props, and held anywhere from 5-15 minutes.
This event will be held at the Pentwater studio at 560 S. Hancock St. and cost is $40 per person. Pre-registration and payment is preferred as space is limited. Registration is available on the EnerG Fitness WL Mobile App, or by contacting Jagniecki at 231-450-3836 or jagnieam@gmail.com.