Epworth cottagers are showing appreciation for local firefighters’ efforts this fall by outfitting the Ludington harbor rescue boat with new equipment.

The boat played an important role in extinguishing a fire that engulfed a waterfront cottage, Sunkist, during the early morning of Sept. 19.

The 1902 cottage was destroyed, but firefighters worked to keep the fire from spreading to nearby cottages.

Ludington, Pere Marquette and Hamlin firefighters, all part of the Western Mason County Fire District Authority, were at the scene on the night of the fire. The Epworth Assembly invited them all, and the Ludington police officers who responded, to an appreciation dinner and round of golf the following week, where Epworth General Manager Kim Hamm and cottagers shared words of praise for the emergency crews’ professional handling of the situation.

“We are thankful and grateful for the emergency response teams we have in our community, and for their quick actions the night of the fire. Without them, and the fire boat, the loss we sustained could have been substantially greater,” Hamm said.

Cottagers provided funds for the dinner and then kept giving. The additional funds allowed the Assembly to make a donation Friday, Nov. 6, of just more than $5,000 to the fire district authority, which owns the vessel.

The money will pay for a thermal imaging camera, a 3-D sonar screen and a marine antenna.

“With the ever-decreasing funds out there for public safety, this type of donation can really assist us with something that we utilize a ton during the year both on the police side and the fire side,” said Ludington Police Chief Tim Kozal. “I think it’s great. It’s going to be of great use for the team to be able to upgrade the necessary equipment that they need to do their job.”

This kind of donation helps the fire department feel appreciated, said Ludington Fire Chief Jerry Funk.

“We know the community is backing us,” he said.

The cottage owner was able to escape and save her dog on the night of the fire. Fire investigators have been looking at electrical issues to help determine a possible cause.