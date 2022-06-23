The Rev. David S. Bell, president and executive director of the United Methodist Foundation of Michigan, will be on the Epworth campus at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday.
During Monday Musings at 10 a.m., Bell will talk about wills, living wills, advanced directives, power of attorney and more.
This one-hour talk includes a question and answers session.
At 7 p.m., Bell will offer a free one-hour seminar, “Grateful Living & Generous Giving: An Introduction to Life Gift Planning,” to be held at the Auditorium.
This seminar will answer many questions about legacy gifts and planned gifts. No product or service will be sold.
Both of Bell’s sessions are free and open to the public.