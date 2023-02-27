The following events/businesses are closed the evening of Monday, Feb. 27:
- Flipstar Gymnastics Center classes in Pere Marquette Township.
West Shore Community College classes from 2:30 p.m. through the remainder of today, Feb. 27, are canceled due to icy conditions. William M. Anderson Library and the Bookstore will close at 4 p.m. The rest of campus will remain open for services.
- Pere Marquette Charter Township offices were closed Monday afternoon because of a power outage.
According to outage maps from Consumers Energy, customers in PM and Summit townships along PM Highway and north of Bass Lake are out of power. Also, a segment of Consumers customers along U.S. 10 from Custer to east of Branch are also without power.
Outage maps for Great Lakes Energy indicate that just under 11% of its members are without power in Mason County. More than 14% of Great Lakes Energy members in Oceana County are also without power.
According to a press release from Great Lakes Energy, it states members requiring power should make alternative plans for overnight accommodations if service is not restored by 10 p.m. Monday.
For residents with limited options, Michigan 2-1-1 is a local resource available to connect those in need with lodging, food or assistance. Visit www.mi211.org to learn more.