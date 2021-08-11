The garden tractor pull has been canceled due to Tuesday night's thunderstorm, according to Western Michigan Fair spokesperson Marcia Hanson.
The tractor pull was set to be the Wednesday's grandstand event.
Additionally, the Western Michigan Fair Association has reported on its Facebook page that the opening of the midway will be delayed until 3 p.m. on Wednesday to accommodate clean-up efforts at the fairgrounds following the storm.
The WMFA is asking that attendees stay out of the midway until it opens.
"The amusement company sustained minor damage to awnings and a tipped ticket booth," Hanson told the Daily News. "Of course, there is a substantial amount of debris and trash to pick up, and they needed the extra time to get presentable."
Hanson said WMFA directors were "able to quickly get all the barns and buildings closed up and there are no issues to report concerning the animals, exhibits or those camping."