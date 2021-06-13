One hundred runners and walkers participated in the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Lakestride Family Fun Run on Friday, June 11 in downtown Ludington and two local youths were first male and first female finishers.
The first female to finish was Maylan Sanders of Scottville, with a time of 6:49 and the first male youth to finish was Tyler Albrecht of Ludington with a time of 6:34, according to a press release. They both received finisher medals. Both said they were happy to win and happy to run the race.
Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital has hosted the Lakestride Family Fun Run for over 30 years. Last year, the event was canceled due to COVID-19 but with outdoor gatherings and events now allowed without restrictions, the event was back in full swing. It serves as the kick-off to the Ludington Lakestride 5k, 10k and half-marathon race that occurs the second Saturday in June each year.
“We’re happy to put on the Family Fun Run each year,” stated Drew Dostal, president of Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, in the release. “It’s a way for us to help promote fitness and cardiovascular health, as well as family fun time. It’s also a great way for Lakestriders to get a good warm-up run in prior to Saturday’s Lakestride events. It was great to see such strong participation this year.”