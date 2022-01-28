Filer Credit Union is pleased to announce exciting changes in leadership. Effective April 25, Kyle Gurzynski will be the chief executive officer of the credit union. Gurzynski will be replacing Patty Preuss, who will be retiring from the credit union after 28 years.
Gurzynski joins a team at Filer that is strong and committed to serving its membership and continuing to serve as the preferred banking destination in west Michigan.
Gurzynski comes from Safe Harbor Credit Union, where he was the executive vice president, overseeing branch operations, marketing, financial education outreach, asset liability management, human resources and community partnerships. In his new role, Gurzynski will work in partnership with the board of directors in carrying out the mission and strategic direction for the organization, coordinating resources and navigating the changing regulatory and economic environment.
Gurzynski comes to Filer with over 10 years of experience in the financial industry, holding a double major from Calvin University in business finance and economics. He is a 2018 graduate from CUNA Management School, a three-year program at the University of Wisconsin, where he received the industry’s Certified Credit Union Executive designation. Kyle is also the president of the Michigan Credit Union Foundation Board of Directors and serves on many other boards and committees.
Gurzynski and his wife, Sarah, have a daughter, Parker, and a son, Hudson. When he’s not actively involved in giving back to the community, he can be found golfing, hunting, spending time outdoors, mentoring young professionals and being involved in sports. However, most of his free time is spent raising his young children with his wife.
"Even though there is a transition in leadership, we are still going to provide the best member service in the industry and hope to bring new and innovative products and services to our membership," Gurzynski said. "We will continue to live the credit union mission everyday of people helping people as we grow this credit union in our communities together."
Preuss plans on her official retirement date being April 29. Until that date she will be working with Gurzynski, getting him up to speed on Filer Credit Union's missions and initiatives. During her retirement she plans to spend more time with her family, friends and volunteering her time in the community.
“I am honored to have been able to serve our membership for the past 28 years," Preuss said. "I have worked with great people and am proud of what we have accomplished at the credit union. Our board did a great job selecting Kyle as the next CEO. I'm confident our credit union will do well in the future. I will miss the employees, our board, our committees, and of course our members, and I wish them all the best.”
“Filer Credit Union has been fortunate to have Patty's consistent leadership, her unwavering vision, (and) her commitment to excellence," said Wayne Bernier, president of the board of directors.
Bernier continued, "Patty has been with Filer Credit Union since 1994 and became our CEO in 2009. … Under her direction, we opened a branch in Bear Lake to better serve our members."
Filer Credit Union is proud to serve more than 10,000 members providing financial success and giving back to our communities since 1951. If you're interested in opening a membership and joining the Filer Credit Union family, call (231) 723-3400 or apply online at filercu.com.
Filer Credit Union is a federally insured full-service financial institution with offices in Manistee and Bear Lake.