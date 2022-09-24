Today marks the final time you’ll be receiving four color pages of comics from the Ludington Daily News.
We’re letting you know now so it’s not a shock to the eyes in a week, but we’re also letting you know that just like you, we’re not immune from the rising costs of things.
Where you’ve seen rises in gas prices, food prices and so much more, we, too, are dealing with the increased costs of ink, paper and other inherent costs that come with printing a newspaper. As much as we enjoy and love to give you bright, vibrant comics in color, to produce those pages comes with the expense of using four different types of ink, mixed together just right, to be put on the page.
Plus, paper costs have skyrocketed — when it is available. Like other industries with shortages, paper is no different. Think of it this way, lumber costs have gone way up for our builders. Paper — whether we receive it as recycled product or made with the traditional way with wood — the costs of the paper affects us, too.
At some points, we had generous advertisers that helped to offset the costs of printing the comics through sponsorships. However, understandably, choices were made, and in turn, we’ve needed to make hard decisions, too. These are decisions that aren’t done lightly, but necessary sacrifices needed to be made.
Are we going to completely do away with comics? Absolutely not. Each and every edition of the Daily News has a half page of comics near the back of the edition. For the weekends, we’ll have a full page of comics. They’ll be in black and white, but they’ll still be there.
Instead of springing a surprise next weekend, we believed we owed it to you, our readers and advertisers, an explanation of what’s ahead, and thank you for continuing to support the Daily News.