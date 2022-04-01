HAMLIN TWP. — A fire that possibly started near a water heater eventually burned most of a small residence on North Lakeshore Drive Friday night in Hamlin Township.
Firefighters from Hamlin and Pere Marquette townships along with Ludington put out the blaze after being called around 8 p.m., Friday, to the 2000 block of North Lakeshore Drive, said Hamlin Township Lt. Matt Bryant.
No one was inside the residence at the time of the fire, and the sole resident may receive assistance from the American Red Cross, said Hamlin Township Fire Chief Steve Vandervest.
Fire consumed the back of the small residence, and it billowed above the structure until fire crews began to knock it down. The fire spread into a significant portion of the home. It was largely smoking within an hour of the firefighters arriving on the scene.
Firefighters were initially called to South Lakeshore Drive, where Pere Marquette Fire would have been the lead department, but the correct address eventually was identified for responders.
All of the firefighters left the scene of the fire after 9:30 p.m.