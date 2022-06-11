Personnel with the Ludington and Pere Marquette fire departments responded to a fire at Timbers in the 300 block of South James Street in Ludington.

Smoke was visible before dusk coming from the rear of the building. Crews were called to the scene before 10 p.m., Saturday.

"Employees reported an electrical fire in the wall by the kitchen hood," said Ludington Fire Chief John Henderson. "It was behind the bar on the first floor, extended above ran the wall above.

"There was a smell of smoke on (one) side," he continued. "The fire extended up into the floor rafters… We opened that up and there was a fair amount of damage, water damage, smoke damage."

Timbers is in a building attached to Brenda's Harbor Cafe. Henderson said the tenants living above Brenda's Harbor Cafe were evacuated. There were four units of apartments above the cafe.

"The fire was probably contained and knocked down in the first 45 minutes," Henderson said.

Henderson said no tenants were hurt, nor were the employees and patrons of Timbers.

"I'd say there is moderate fire damage to the first and second floor, and there is fair amount of structural damage to the floor between the floors," he said.

Henderson said at 10:49 p.m., Saturday, that he believed the fire was contained to just Timbers and did not make its way to Brenda's Harbor Cafe.

Assisting at the scene were the Ludington Police Department, Mason County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police.

None of the firefighters were injured, either from Ludington or Pere Marquette fire departments, Henderson said.