Fire departments responded to a house fire in on West Kinney Road near Morton Road in Riverton Township that was likely started by a space heater in the kitchen on the first floor.

The family came home from church and opened the door to find smoke. They closed the door and retreated to call 911, according to Riverton Township Fire Chief Joe Cooper.

Riverton Fire was first on the scene after the call came in at 11:03 a.m.

"They were at church down the road at St. Paul (United Methodist Church). They smelled smoke when they pulled in the drive. When they opened the door a puff of smoke came out," Cooper said.

No one was inside at the time.

"(The firefighters) knocked the fire down right away," Cooper said.

Pere Marquette Fire also responded and Scottville and Ludington fire departments arrived as back up.

The owner of the house said they could see smoke pouring out from the gables. His son was previously on a local fire department and knew the correct procedures, he said.

Cooper confirmed that the fire began in the kitchen and went up the walls to the second floor and unfinished third floor where heat was trapped and smoke still poured out of the upper windows at 12:09 p.m.

Firefighters returned to the upper rooms and opened up the floors to let the heat escape, according to P.M. Fire Chief Larry Gaylord.

The damage was primarily from smoke and the water used to hose the fire, and Cooper said wasn't sure the total cost yet.

He said there will most likely not be an investigation.