RIVERTON TWP. — A fire broke out in a auxiliary building Monday afternoon, razing it and severely damaging a home in the 4000 block of South Gordon Road in Riverton Township.
Firefighters from Riverton, Scottville, Custer and Pentwater responded to the scene of the fire that was reported shortly after 1 p.m.
Riverton Township Fire Capt. Todd VanNortwick said the blaze broke out by a wood-burning stove in the auxiliary structure that was in close proximity to the primary residence of a single individual.
Both buildings were a total loss, VanNortwick said.
VanNortwick said, as flames were still being put out by fire crews, it was possible that three cats did not survive the blaze in the home. Some other items were also consumed in the fire, including weapons and money.
Firefighters benefitted from some quick work by the homeowner’s son, who cut the gas to the stove in the kitchen of the residence, and Consumers Energy, which cut power off to the residence within minutes of the firefighters arriving.
After about an hour of fighting the blaze, VanNortwick estimated firefighters used 4,000 to 5,000 gallons of water to put out the fire.