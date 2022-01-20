District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) reported the first cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Kalkaska, Manistee and Wexford counties.

“After detecting the initial case in Newaygo, it is not surprising that more Omicron cases are being detected in other DHD#10 counties,” stated Kevin Hughes, Health Officer of DHD#10. “Not every positive case is sent off to be analyzed; however, with the additional at-home tests becoming available, as well as our effort to recruit and host testing sites, and holding vaccination clinics, we hope the spread can be contained. That all hinges on whether everyone is following the recommended guidelines.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Omicron variant is concerning because it will likely spread more easily. The CDC expects that anyone with the Omicron infection can spread the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or do not have symptoms. Current vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths due to infection with the Omicron variant. Breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated, however, will likely continue.

Recently, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the United States Postal Service (USPS) noted that they have partnered to deliver free, at-home COVID-19 tests. Every home address is eligible to order four free, at-home COVID-19 tests. HHS says that orders should ship between 7-12 days after ordering, beginning in late January. Ordering is easy and convenient online at: https://www.covidtests.gov/.

For those wanting to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine, booster dose and/or flu shot, please visit www.dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904. If no appointments are available, consider going to a pharmacy or your primary health care provider.

DHD#10 is also hosting COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics at various locations throughout our jurisdiction. Find a clinic near you at www.dhd10.org/events or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DHD10/events.

For those needing a COVID-19 test, DHD#10 is hosting testing clinics at various locations throughout the jurisdiction. Find a testing site near you at www.dhd10.org/covid19-testing-clinics. You do not need to be a resident to get tested at any of these clinics. COVID-19 testing also takes place at most pharmacies, urgent cares and your primary health care provider’s office.

Please note that some clinics may be cancelled due to inclement weather, so check back often to be sure clinics are occurring.

DHD#10 does not supply COVID-19 at-home tests. However, test kits are available at most pharmacies. Be sure to call your pharmacy ahead of time, as demand is high. If you have a positive COVID-19 at-home test kit, please report it here: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6055601/3a61f0729898

Employers are critical to our understanding of outbreaks. If you are an employer and would like to report a positive test result from your organization, please do so at: covidreporting@dhd10.org.

For more information on COVID-19, visit www.dhd10.org/coronavirus.