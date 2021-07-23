SUMMIT TWP. — First responders began looking for an Illinois man who was reported missing at Bass Lake in Summit Township Friday afternoon.
According to a press release from the Mason County Sheriff's Office, first responders are searching for John Decker, 62, of Lake Bluff, Illinois. Decker was last seen near his vacation home on the Bass Lake shoreline, and officials state he is missing.
Deputies were called at 4:21 p.m. Friday afternoon for an unoccupied boat that was reportedly driving in circles in the center of Bass Lake.
Search efforts went into Friday night, and those included divers and search vessels. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was also requested to assist in the search.
“Crews will continue as long as it is safe for emergency personnel,” stated the sheriff's office in the release just after 9 p.m. Friday.
The Mason County Sheriff's Office was being assisted at the scene by the Oceana County Sheriff's Office and Pentwater Police Department, the Riverton Township and Hamlin Township fire departments, Mason County Emergency Management, conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Mason County Victim Services Unit.